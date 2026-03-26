Applications Now Open For The 2026 Huntsville Art CRAWL

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the sixth annual Huntsville Art CRAWL, running from June 1 to August 30, 2026. Local artists and businesses are encouraged to apply and take part in this vibrant celebration of creativity in and around downtown Huntsville, Muskoka.

The Huntsville Art CRAWL is a free, self-guided art tour that allows visitors to explore local businesses, galleries, and studios featuring exhibits, demonstrations, and interactive experiences by local artists. Thousands of visitors participate each year, supporting local businesses and purchasing art from regional artists. This year, in response to community feedback, the Art CRAWL will extend throughout the summer, increasing visibility for artists and businesses alike.

“The Art CRAWL has become a Muskoka summer tradition for Downtown Huntsville,” says HfA Executive Director Dan Watson. “We’re thrilled to once again extend the CRAWL throughout the summer months from June to August. This increased timeframe offer more opportunities to highlight the amazing businesses and artists in our community while attracting more visitors to our beautiful downtown.”

Benefits of Participation

For Businesses:

● Featured as an official stop on the Huntsville Art CRAWL

● Inclusion in advertising and the Huntsville Art CRAWL website

● Negotiated commissions on the sale of artwork

● Increased visitation and promotional support from HfA

● Businesses must provide space for art display and coordinate with artists during May 2026

For Artists:

● Artwork on display from June 1 to August 30, 2026

● Increased exposure and community recognition

● Opportunities for increased sales

● Advertising and promotional support from HfA

● Artist spotlight video (filming dates May 2 & 3, 2026)

● Opportunities to lead workshops and give public presentations

Application Details

● Deadline to submit interest: April 16, 2026

● No fee to participate

● Artists can apply through the Artist Application Form [HERE]

● Businesses can apply through the Business Intake Form [HERE]

Special Events

● Wednesday Walkabouts (Every Wednesday in June): Join an organized group walk through downtown Huntsville to explore the Art CRAWL, featuring artist meet-and-greets, prizes, music, and a social gathering at a local restaurant or bar.

● Artist Demonstrations: Watch local artists create live outdoor paintings in downtown Huntsville.

● Canoe Mural Project: Street Art Edition: On Canada Day, celebrate in Downtown Huntsville as artists transform real canoes into bold, street-art inspired works influenced by the iconic landscape paintings of Tom Thomson.

● Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery Tours: Enjoy self-guided and facilitated tours of Huntsville’s stunning Group of Seven & Tom Thomson outdoor murals throughout the summer.

The Huntsville Art CRAWL is presented by the Huntsville Festival of the Arts with support from the Huntsville Downtown BIA and community partners, including the Huntsville Art Society. The Canoe Murals project is made possible through the support of Algonquin Outfitters through their annual Paddle Art Auction.

For more information and updates, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleArtCRAWL.ca.