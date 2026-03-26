Driver Charged For Going 193km/hr On Hwy. 400 In Oro-Medonte

A member of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle travelling 193km/hr on Highway 400 NB in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On March 25, 2026, just after 11:30 a.m, an officer of the Orillia OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 NB in the Township of Oro-Medonte when they observed a vehicle travelling at a notably high rate of speed. The vehicle was found to travelling 93 km/hr over the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. The vehicle was stopped, and a 21-year-old from Bancroft is facing the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA):

– Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed, and

– Speeding

As a result, their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, their licence suspended for 30 days, and the driver was served with a future court date to answer to the charge.

The OPP remind motorists that excessive speed is never acceptable and puts yourself and other members of the community at risk. The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.