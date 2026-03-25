Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired While Under Suspension

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9:40 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols in the town of Bracebridge and conducted a traffic stop on Dominion Street. As a result of their investigation, police have charged 35-year-old Timothy Bonnis of Gravenhurst with

· Impaired operation (drug)

· Possession of schedule I substance -Cocaine

· Driving while under suspension

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 28, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.