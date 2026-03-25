Landmark Cruises To Operate Boat Shuttle For Day Visitors To Georgian Bay Islands National Park

Parks Canada and Landmark Cruises Inc. are pleased to announce that, following the results of a request for proposal process, Landmark Cruises Inc. will assume boat transportation services for day visitors to Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) National Historic Site in Georgian Bay Islands National Park beginning this upcoming operating season. This will replace and enhance the Parks Canada DayTripper boat shuttle service for day visitors to the park.

Parks Canada is committed to providing visitors with high quality and meaningful visitor experiences and supporting tourism in communities across the country, all while organizing national park operations for highest efficiency and responding to visitor demand. Parks Canada will enter into a Licence of Occupation with Landmark Cruises for the operation of a boat shuttle service for five (5) operating seasons starting May 2026.

For many visitors, Georgian Bay Islands National Park represents their first experience in a national park and in a relatively wild, natural environment. As the park is accessible only by water, the journey by boat to Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) is not only essential, but a part of the quintessential Georgian Bay experience. A reliable and efficient boat shuttle service is therefore vital to ensuring visitors can access and enjoy the island on a day trip.

With extensive experience providing boating services on Georgian Bay, Landmark Cruises Inc. brings local expertise and a strong track record of certified and dependable operations. This partnership will enhance transportation services for day visitors while maintaining high‑quality access to Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) and will support Parks Canada’s commitment to safe, sustainable, and memorable visitor experiences.

Parks Canada is working closely with Landmark Cruises to ensure a smooth transition. The service provided by Landmark will include an increase in both the number of roundtrips to the island and the capacity on the shuttle boats. The proposed schedule for the day visitor boat shuttle will be weekends (Friday to Sunday and Holiday Mondays) in the fall and spring seasons and Friday to Tuesday in the peak summer season. The schedule may be adapted throughout the season based on operational needs and visitor demand.

For more information to plan your visit, including a full schedule, reservations, and fees, please visit the Landmark Cruises website.

We would love to share this news with your audience. Should you wish to arrange an interview with a representative from Parks Canada, please contact Kelsey Bowles at ec-ont.communications@pc.gc.ca. To speak with a representative from Landmark Cruises Inc. please contact Brenna Urbanek at brenna@landmarkcruises.com.