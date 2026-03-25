Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Several Drivers With Impaired

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated six separate impaired driving occurrences over a four‑day period, a concerning volume of incidents that resulted in multiple Criminal Code charges.

On the evening of March 20, 2026, just after 9:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on King Street in Midland after observing a vehicle being driven erratically. Upon interacting with the driver, officers noted signs of alcohol impairment. A roadside screening device test registered a “Fail,” and the driver was arrested to provide further samples at the detachment.

Evann Seary, 39 years, of Collingwood, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 mg

On March 21, 2026, shortly after midnight, officers conducting a RIDE program on Highway 12 in Midland spoke with a driver who displayed signs of impairment. Open alcohol was observed within reach of the driver. The driver was arrested and transported to detachment, where breath testing confirmed readings over the legal limit. The accused below, as well as a 51‑year‑old female of Penetanguishene, were charged with having open alcohol in a vehicle.

Michael Pickett, 34 years, of Penetanguishene, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 mg

Later that same morning, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in Midland for an expired vehicle validation tag in a restaurant parking lot on Simcoe Road 93. During the interaction, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol. A roadside screening test was demanded and resulted in a “Fail,” and the driver was arrested. Subsequent breath tests confirmed impairment over the legal limit.

AARON Smith, 52 years, of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Over 80 mg

On March 22, 2026, just after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the village of Waubaushene. The vehicle was located and stopped on Sturgeon Bay Road in Tay Township, and officers observed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing.

MARK Miller, 65 years, of Tay Township, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 mg

Dangerous Driving

On the evening of March 23, 2026, at around 9:00 p.m., officers encountered a driver in the parking lot of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment on Highway 12 in Midland who was exhibiting signs of impairment. A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, followed by a Drug Recognition Evaluation, which led to impaired operation charges.

GARY Cadeau, 71 years, of Penetanguishene, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Just before 5:00 a.m. on March 24, 2026, officers responded to a report of a driver found unresponsive behind the wheel on the shoulder of a roadway on Baseline Road in the Township of Tiny. The driver was arrested following sobriety testing and transported for further evaluation.

DREW Milligan, 39 years, of Midland, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired by Drug

All accused were released with court dates at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland.

The OPP remains committed to road safety and reminds drivers that impaired driving-whether by alcohol, drugs, or prescription medication-poses a serious risk to everyone on the road. Impairment can be detected through multiple investigative tools, and drivers are urged to make safe, sober transportation choices at all times.