Revitalization Project To Resume On MR 117 In Baysville

Construction scheduled to start again in April and be completed by the end of 2026

Muskoka, ON – The District of Muskoka and the Township of Lake of Bays are transforming the section of Muskoka Road 117 (MR117) in the community of Baysville. Crews are anticipated to be on-site this week as they prepare to resume construction from Bridge Street to Bay Street in early April. The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026.

Work on the 780-metre section of MR117 began in September 2025, from University Street to Bridge Street, and paused for the winter.

Muskoka Road 117 is a key route through the community and supports local businesses and travel. In addition to resurfacing the road, the project will improve traffic flow and safety for both pedestrians and drivers. Planned upgrades include:

A new roundabout

Pedestrian crossings

Traffic calming features

A multi-use trail

A new sidewalk

This work in Baysville marks the first-ever Muskoka Main Streets project, an initiative to strengthen the places where residents live, work, and connect, because main streets are more than just roads.

What the Community Needs to Know

Traffic Impacts: Motorists can expect new traffic patterns and temporary adjustments to ensure road safety. Signs will also help guide drivers and pedestrians safely through the area. Municipal511 will be updated to help keep Google Maps and Waze current.

Scheduling: As with all road construction projects, delays may occur due to unforeseen conditions. The District will provide advance notice where possible.

Stay Informed: Residents are encouraged to visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/mr117-baysville to sign up for project updates or submit comments or questions.

The District recognizes construction can be disruptive for residents, motorists, and businesses, and thanks residents for their patience during this important redevelopment project.