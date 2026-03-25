Impaired Driver Hiding In The Woods Charged By Bracebridge OPP After Collision On Hwy. 400

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired after a collision on Highway 400.

On Monday March 23, 2026 at 1:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 400 South near Twelve Mile Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township. The vehicle left the roadway and hit the guard rail, damaging a large section and the driver fled the area on foot.

With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), the driver was located in the woods and taken into custody.

Police have charged 33-year-old Eduardo JORGE NAVARRETE of Richmond Hill, ON with

· Impaired operation

· Over 80

· Public mischief

· Failure to stop after accident

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.