Huntsville Fire Department Receives $25,000 Provincial Grant For Mental Health And Leadership Training

The Huntsville Fire Department is pleased to announce that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Province of Ontario to support mental health and leadership training for its responders and their families. As one of only 80 recipients throughout the province to receive funding, the grant will allow the department to deliver specialized programming to its firefighters and their families. The training is tailored to meet the demands of first responders, focusing on resilience, stress management, leadership development, and psychological well-being.

“The mental health and well-being of our firefighters and their families is a priority for our department,” said Gary Monahan, Fire Chief of the Huntsville Fire Department. “This funding allows us to invest in meaningful and proactive training that builds resilience, strengthens leadership, and supports those who serve our community every day. We are thankful to the province for giving us the ability to provide training that will have a lasting positive impact on our members and the people who support them.”

Geordie Sabbagh, a local volunteer firefighter who applied for the grant, is grateful to see the funding being allocated to the firefighters and their families. “This funding is a critical investment in our volunteers,” said Sabbagh. “Firefighters face unique physical and emotional demands, and this grant will help deliver high-quality, practical training directly to our members and their families. This initiative will strengthen our department and the service we provide to our community.”

The mental health and leadership program is open to all department members and their partners and family members, recognizing the vital role support networks play in firefighter wellness. By securing this competitive provincial funding, HFD continues to demonstrate leadership in prioritizing mental health, prevention, and operational readiness.