Bracebridge Provides Over $35K To Organizations Committed To Community Development And Tourism

Event Tourism Grant Program

Local festivals and events help drive tourism and associated economic impacts to the town and support community engagement. The 2026 Event Tourism Grant recipients are:

Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area, $5,000 for the Fire and Ice Festival, and $2,000 for the Autumn Art Market;

Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, $2,000 for Oktoberfest;

Pine Tree Quilter Guild of Muskoka, $500 for the 2026 Quilt Show, “Muskoka Quilts… from the Heart!”;

Muskoka Brewery, $500 for Venture Fest – 30th Anniversary Celebration;

Muskoka Arts & Crafts Inc., $2,500 Muskoka Arts and Crafts Summer Show;

Muskoka Pride, $1,000 for the Muskoka Pride Festival and Parade;

Bracebridge Minor Ball, $1,000 for the Ontario Amateur Softball Association Provincial Tournament;

Hockey Night in Muskoka, $500 for Hockey Night in Muskoka;

Muskoka Marathon, $2,500 for their annual event; and

Muskoka Hornets Baseball Association, $1,000 for the Muskoka Cup Tournaments.

Community Grant Program

The Community Grant Program demonstrates the Town’s ongoing commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects and services to the community. The 2026 Community Grant recipients are:

3rd Bracebridge Scouting, $1,000 to subsidize the costs of uniforms, camps, and programming;

Enliven Cancer Care, $4,300 for an eight-week trauma-informed body mind spirt wellness program;

Bracebridge Agricultural Society, $120 to sponsor prizes for the youth division in six categories at the Fall Fair;

Community YWCA of Muskoka, $2,000 for Providing the Aging Well Conference;

Hospice Muskoka, $2,000 for caregiver education program;

MADD Canada, $3,000 for delivering safety messaging to over 500 youth through school presentations in Bracebridge; and

Manna Food Bank of Bracebridge Inc., $5,000 for providing support to Bracebridge residents along with the purchase of defibrillators.

Applications for the Event Tourism Grant and Community Grant programs will open soon.

To learn more about these funding opportunities, visit bracebridge.ca/grants.