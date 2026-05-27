South River Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, at approximately 12:40 pm, officers responded to a call for service regarding reports of a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 southbound. Officers attended the scene and subsequently entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Samantha Sangster, 31-years-old of South River, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.