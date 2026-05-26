Arena Floor Reopens At Lake Of Bays Community Centre In Baysville | May 26 Update

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to share that the arena floor at the Lake of Bays Community Centre has reopened following continued monitoring and a recent inspection by the Township’s engineering team. As a result, the interior of the facility may now resume normal operations including previously cancelled programming.

This decision is based on the results of an ongoing monitoring program and a visual inspection completed on May 26, 2026, which confirmed the arena floor may be safely reopened.

What’s Open

Arena floor (including pickleball and other indoor programming)

Community Centre (second floor)

Lake of Bays Public Library

At this time, affected areas of the exterior parking lot will remain closed and fenced off. These areas will reopen once the geothermal work is complete and repairs to the parking lot have been finalized. The facility can be accessed via Carol Street.

As work continues behind the scenes, a report will be presented to Council once the various technical, repair, and administrative processes have concluded. Updates will continue to be shared as appropriate.