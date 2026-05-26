Boathouse Destroyed By Fire On Lake Muskoka

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded (6 :44 PM · May 22, 2026 ) to reports of a structure fire on Lake Muskoka, with crews from Walker’s Point, Windermere, Milford Bay and Port Carling dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fully involved boathouse fire. The homeowners were not present during the incident.

Marine units from Walker’s Point and Milford Bay Fire Departments battled the blaze from the water, while pumping apparatus from Port Carling and Windermere crews conducted suppression operations from land.

Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby cottage and neighbouring properties. There were no reported injuries.