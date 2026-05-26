Cottage Destroyed By Fire On Saturday In Lake Of Bays

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Lake of Bays Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at a residence on Owls Court in Lake of Bays.

Firefighters from Station 20 (Port Cunnington), Station 30 (Hillside), and Station 40 (Baysville) responded with 25 personnel and 7 apparatus, with assistance from Algonquin Highlands Stations 70 (Oxtongue) and 60 (Dorset).

Upon arrival, there was visible fire or smoke showing from the exterior of the home spreading through the bush line. Firefighters worked quickly to apply water to the structure and began mitigating the spread of the wildfire. Crews also applied an exposure line to the garage limiting damage to some minor exterior heat damage.

Lake of Bays Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Muskoka Paramedic Services, and Hydro One.

No one was home at the time of the incident. The estimated loss is $1,500,000. Firefighters worked safely together and there were no reported injuries. The cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire are undetermined.