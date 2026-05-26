Contractor, Paving And Vehicle Sale Scams Hitting Our Region

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising community members to be cautious of two separate types of scams currently impacting residents across the province: door-to-door contractor scams and the emerging “dirty oil” vehicle sale scam.

Contractor / Paving Scams:

As warmer weather approaches, the OPP continues to receive reports of individuals going door-to-door offering to pave driveways, repair roofs, or complete other home improvement projects. These offers are often presented as a limited-time or “one-day-only” deal.

The individuals may appear legitimate, sometimes using flyers, websites or claiming affiliation with a known company. However, they often use false names, fake identification and unmarked vehicles. Victims are typically asked for cash up front and are left with poor-quality work, incomplete repairs, or no service at all. These scams commonly occur between April and October and often go unreported.

“Dirty Oil” Vehicle Scam:

Police are also warning the public about a newer fraud targeting individuals selling vehicles privately online.

In this scam, suspects pose as potential buyers and arrange to view a vehicle. During the interaction, one suspect may distract the seller while another tampers with the vehicle by placing oil in the engine compartment, tailpipe, or other areas. When the vehicle is started or driven, the oil creates smoke and the appearance of serious mechanical failure. The suspects then pressure the seller into accepting a significantly reduced price, claiming the vehicle is no longer worth its original value. In some reported cases, victims have lost thousands of dollars after being convinced their vehicle had suddenly developed major issues.

Prevention Tips: The OPP reminds residents that these scams can be avoided by taking simple precautions:

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

• Be cautious of unsolicited offers for home repairs or services

• Take your time and do not feel pressured into making immediate decisions

• Always research businesses and review contracts carefully before agreeing to any work

• Avoid paying cash up front for home repairs

• When selling a vehicle, meet in a safe, public location and consider bringing another trusted person with you

• Do not allow strangers to distract you or access your vehicle unsupervised

• If something feels wrong, trust your instincts and end the interaction

The OPP urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

For more information on how to recognize and protect yourself from scams, visit www.ontario.ca/page/identify-scam-or-fraud