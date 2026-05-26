Community Coming Together To Support Family Of Man Killed By Impaired Driver

An entire community is in mourning after the passing of 23 year old Cody Nelson, who died on May 21 after being struck by an impaired driver while riding his motorcycle in Bracebridge.

Cody was known for always having a smile on his face, his positive attitude and the kindness he showed to everyone around him. He was a valued member of the Gravenhurst Sobeys team for more than two years, where he made a lasting impression on both staff and shoppers alike.

Most importantly, Cody was a proud father. His 2.5 year old son was his entire world, and that is what pushed him to work harder.

In response to this tragedy, Sobeys Gravenhurst is collecting monetary donations at all checkouts throughout this week until Sunday May 31 (no obligation).

“Our community is heartbroken after Cody’s life was tragically taken by an impaired driver in Bracebridge. No family should have to endure a loss like this. To help support the little boy Cody loved so deeply, donations can be made at any till. 100% of the funds collected will go directly toward supporting Cody’s son and family.”

Store owner Jesse Grimes had the following to say about Cody:

“Everything about him was very positive. He loved his little son and we always spoke about him being his everything. He always had a smile and one of the greatest laughs. You could hear his laugh from the other side of the store.”

Any contribution, no matter the amount, is sincerely appreciated.

“Thank you for helping us honour Cody’s memory and support the family he loved most.”