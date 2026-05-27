OPP Seek Public Assistance Identifying Dirt Bike Rider In Port Sydney

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a dirt bike rider involved in multiple incidents of dangerous driving within the Port Sydney community.

On the evenings of Friday, May 22, and Monday, May 25, 2026, police responded to reports of a dirt bike rider operating in a dangerous manner in Port Sydney. The rider failed to stop for police on both occasions. Officers are seeking to identify the individual captured in an image obtained during the investigation (image attached).

The Huntsville OPP continues to receive complaints from community members regarding dirt bikes being operated unsafely in the area. Concerns include excessive speed, dangerous driving behaviours, loud operation, and riding on roadways, sidewalks, and private property without permission. Dirt bikes are classified as off-road motorcycles (ORMs), which fall under the broader category of off-road vehicles (ORVs), and must be operated in accordance with Ontario legislation. Riders must follow all applicable laws, including age restrictions, helmet use, and permitted areas of operation.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the rider or has information about these incidents to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dirt bikes are not permitted on public roads.

While snowmobiles may be allowed in some areas, ORVs are generally intended for off-road use. Only single-rider ATVs are permitted on the shoulder of certain provincial highways and municipal roads where local bylaws allow.

To check where ORVs are permitted:

Review Ontario Regulation 316/03 for provincial highways:

Review Ontario Regulation 8/03 for municipalities with default ORV access,

or contact your municipality for local bylaws

Outdoor activities like ORV riding come with responsibilities. The OPP is urging riders, and parents and guardians of young riders, to put safety first and ensure off-road vehicles are operated responsibly.

For more information, visit: www.ontario.ca/atv and www.ofatv.org