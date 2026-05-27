Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Recognized With SeamlessMD Patient Advocacy Award

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is proud to announce it has received the Patient Advocacy Award from SeamlessMD, recognizing the organization’s commitment to patient-centred surgical care and innovation.

The award was presented during the SeamlessMD Conference held in Toronto in May, where Surgical Transition Nurse Shannon Hubbard attended on behalf of MAHC and accepted the award.

SeamlessMD was implemented at MAHC three years ago to help enhance preoperative education and support patients throughout their surgical journey. The digital platform provides patients with timely information, reminders, and resources before and after surgery, helping them feel more informed, prepared, and supported throughout their care experience.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, supporting patients beyond the walls of the hospital is increasingly important,” said MAHC President and CEO, Cheryl Harrison. “This recognition reflects MAHC’s commitment to improving the patient experience through innovation, education, and compassionate care.”

As Surgical Transition Nurse, Shannon Hubbard plays an important role in the success of the program. She supports patients through enrollment, guides them through the preoperative process, and monitors recovery progress following surgery, helping identify and address concerns early.

The SeamlessMD platform has supported improved communication, patient engagement, and continuity of care for surgical patients across the organization.

MAHC congratulates Shannon and the entire surgical care team on this outstanding achievement and their continued dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care.