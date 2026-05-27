Human Remains Located, No Signs Of Foul Play After House Fire In Penetanguishene

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a residential fire on Champlain Road in the Town of Penetanguishene.

On Saturday evening, May 23, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Champlain Road. Police attended and observed the residence fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.

The residence sustained extensive damage. The scene was secured pending further investigation with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM).

The OFM has since completed the on-scene portion of their investigation. During the investigation, human remains were located within the residence that have be determined to be those of an adult male.

At this time, there are no indications of foul play. The identity of the deceased is still being determined. The investigation by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit remains ongoing in coordination with the OFM and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.