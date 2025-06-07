128 Charges Laid Across Ontario In Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation, 36 People Arrested

Thirty-six people have been arrested and charged with a combined total of 128 criminal offences during a proactive child sexual exploitation investigation.

Twenty-one police services from the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy) took part in the luring investigation from March 31 to April 11, 2025. Investigators utilized undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children.

Project highlights include:

All of the accused are male, with ages ranging from 18 to 73.

Although this was a luring investigation in which officers posed as children online and waited for offenders to make contact, nine real victims were identified. They have been provided support and are safe.

One of the accused arrived at the meeting location with snacks and one arrived with sexual paraphernalia (lubricant and condoms)

One of the arrested was listed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

51 ongoing investigations remain.

A list of arrested persons, their municipality of residence and their respective charges is attached to this media release (see ADDENDUM – LURING PROJECT). Some of the accused cannot be identified due to a publication ban. Multimedia, including video, is available at opp.ca/news/#/mediakit.

The Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy police partners have noted a significant rise in reports of online child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse material in recent years. To learn how to keep children safe, go to Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

“These results highlight a sobering reality: predators can easily reach children in online spaces. We urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to talk to your children about staying safe online. Just as you wouldn’t leave your child alone in a city, don’t let them navigate the online world alone.”

– OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown