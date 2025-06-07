Health Unit Offers Tips On How To Keep Safe During Poor Air Quality Events

Wildfire smoke drifting into our region is causing poor air quality across Simcoe Muskoka. For the first time this year, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for June 5 into Friday, June 6. Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause immediate symptoms and may also increase long-term health risks.

Some people are more at risk, including babies and young children, older adults, pregnant people, people living with chronic health conditions or existing illness, people who smoke, and people who work or exercise outdoors.

You can take steps to protect your health and reduce exposure to poor air quality. Stay aware, reduce exposure to air pollution, and take care.

Stay aware. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), air quality alerts to help you make informed decisions. Remember, air quality conditions can change quickly, so check the AQHI frequently. Monitor yourself and those around you for symptoms and health effects of air pollution. Know when to seek medical attention.

Reduce exposure to air pollution. Take it easy. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor activities during poor air quality events. Protect your indoor air quality and create cleaner indoor air spaces in your home (e.g., keeping windows and doors closed during times of high air pollution, if indoor temperatures are comfortable (26°C or below), use a portable or DIY air cleaner). Visit places with cleaner, cooler indoor air like libraries, and shopping malls. Contact your local municipality or visit their website for hours and the locations of cleaner indoor air spaces near you.

Take care and listen to your body. Drink lots of water, as this helps your body cope with air pollution. Stop or reduce activity levels if you are experiencing symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or feeling unwell. Poor air quality events can overlap with hot temperatures and humid air.

Extreme heat is usually more dangerous than short-term exposure to poor air quality, even wildfire smoke. If you have to choose, prioritize staying cool.

For more information about outdoor air quality, visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website at Outdoor Air Quality.