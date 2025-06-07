OPP Find Impaired Driver During Afternoon RIDE Program In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges.

On June 4, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m, officers from Orillia OPP were conducting Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) on a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) on Horseshoe Valley Road West in Oro-Medonte. While screening all drivers that enter the RIDE, police encountered one driver that provided a Fail on a Approved Screening Device (ASD).

As a result, Anthony Potter, 62-years-old, from Tay TWP, ON has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol blood concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in June 2025. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.