Several Vehicles And Windows Damaged At Couchiching Park In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a mischief that occurred in Orillia’s downtown core.

On June 17, 2023, Orillia OPP were dispatched to several local businesses and residences located along Orillia’s Couchiching park. Sometime overnight an unknown party or parties are believed to have used a pellet style gun to damage several windows and vehicles throughout the local beach area. One male was struck by a pellet style projectile near Front Street and Coldwater Road.

The Orillia OPP are canvassing for anyone that may have witnessed any of this activity. Residents of Orillia that are located between Couchiching Beach and Davey Drive are asked to review any footage from their security cameras and to contact the Orillia OPP should they observe any suspicious activity that may have occurred overnight. The investigation is ongoing.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.