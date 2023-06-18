Bracebridge Resident Charged With Assaulting A Peace Officer And Uttering Threats

Bracebridge OPP has charged one person after a member of the public called to report concerns about their driving.

On June 17, 2023, at 2 a.m. police received information from a member of the public who reported that a vehicle had blown a tire and was continuing to drive on it on Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. Officers attended the area and followed the trail left on the asphalt from the rim scraping the road to an address on Milton Street.

Police began an investigation into the circumstances and subsequently arrested and charged 18-year-old Mitchell Pate of Bracebridge with Assault a Peace Officer, Resist Peace Officer, Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm X 2 and Causing a Disturbance.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on August 1, 2023 to answer to the charges.