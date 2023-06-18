Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision Beside Beer Store In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP has charged one motorist with impaired driving after investigating a single-vehicle collision into a pole on David Street in Gravenhurst.

A member of the public called police on June 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. out of concern for a driver who had collided with a utility pole on David Street near Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.

Officers arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 60-year-old Richard Gold of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80 CC.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 18, 2023 to answer to the charges.