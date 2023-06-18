Driver Charged Impaired After Vehicle Into Swamp On Hwy 118 at Germania Road

Bracebridge OPP has charged one motorist with impaired driving after investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 118 East at Germania Road in Bracebridge.

Police received a call from a member of the public on June 17, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle had left the roadway and settled into a swamp area on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge. Officers attended, conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 25-year-old Olivia Urabaniak of Etobicoke, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 25, 2023 to answer to the charges.