Second Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Peninsula Road In Recent Days

Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision on Peninsula Road near North Drive in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

On June 17, 2023, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Township of Muskoka Lake Fire Department and Muskoka Parameeic Services, responded to a motorcycle that had gone off the road and collided with a rock cut on Peninsula Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes. As a result of the collision, the 41-year-old rider of the motorcycle has died.

The name of the person was not released.

Peninsula Road was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.