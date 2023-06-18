Orillia Man Charged For Trying To Obtain Several Services

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged an individual for attempting to obtain sexual services at a local beach.

On June 16, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to Couchiching Beach in the City of Orillia. Orillia OPP Officers along with the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit, were led into an investigation involving a male conversing with a female attempting to obtain sexual services in exchange for money.

Officers investigated the incident and as a result; Cosmo Dominelli, 67 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with Communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on August 14, 2023.