TLDSB Hosts Third Annual Educational Pow Wow And Drum Social

Article / Photos Via: TLDSB

On June 5, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Indigenous Student Success Team hosted the third annual Educational Pow Wow and Drum Social.

The event took place at Haliburton Highlands Secondary School and kicked off the start of National Indigenous History Month.

Students and staff from the high school, Archie Stouffer Elementary School, J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School, and Stuart Baker Elementary School were invited to the celebration, and were guided through various teachable moments from Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee perspectives to increase understanding and engagement with Indigenous culture, traditions, protocols, dances, and music.

A huge thank you to our master of ceremonies and hosts Oshkaabewis Dave Rice of Wasauksing First Nation, Odawa Anishinaabe Métis Knowledge Holder Larry O’Connor, and Elder Christopher Stock, as well as our other local Indigenous community partners for their contributions to the day.