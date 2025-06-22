Concerts On The Dock Series Returns To Huntsville

The well-loved music event series, Concerts on the Dock, returns to downtown Huntsville this summer. The concerts take place in Town Dock Park every Wednesday at 7 p.m. throughout July and August.

“With our 2025 Concerts on the Dock lineup, we are excited to bring back some community favourites, as well as welcome some new talent,” says Matt Huddlestone, Manager of the Algonquin Theatre. “Between the beautiful setting, and the varied genres and artists, this event series really offers something for everyone.”

2025 Lineup:

July 2 – HTC Broadway Bound

July 9 – Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra (held at Bandshell in River Mill Park)

July 16 – Muskoka Concert Band

July 23 – Jack Gaughan

July 30 – Sawyer Lance

August 6 – Waterhouse Reggae

August 13 – Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums

August 20 – Adina V

August 27 – Jack Nickalls

The Concerts on the Dock series is a family-friendly event and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a donation for the performing artist.

Held on the shores of the Muskoka River, Concerts on the Dock is steps away from Huntsville’s vibrant downtown core. Enjoy the sights, shops, and restaurants that historic downtown Huntsville has to offer before settling in for an evening of live music.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled and not rescheduled. Any cancellations will be announced on the Town of Huntsville and Algonquin Theatre social media channels ahead of the event.

For more information on the Concerts on the Dock series, visit algonquintheatre.ca.