RVH Board Of Directors Honour Outstanding Staff With Annual Awards Of Excellence  

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has recognized seven exceptional individuals and one team during its annual Board of Directors’ (BOD) Awards of Excellence ceremony. The Board Awards are the highest honour bestowed to celebrate members of Team RVH who embody the values and purpose of the health centre, and whose contributions have made a significant impact on patients, colleagues and the organization itself.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our congratulations and gratitude to this year’s award recipients,” said RVH Board Chair Jason Teal. “Their commitment to mentoring and uplifting colleagues, driving innovation, challenging the conventional and, most importantly, their unstoppable dedication to patient care is truly inspiring. Each day, the actions of these valued individuals and team advance our purpose of making life better, with the care you need, close to home.”