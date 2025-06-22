Male Charged With Sexual Assault On A Youth In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Major Crime Unit (MCU) of the Orillia Ontario Police have arrested and charged an individual with sexual assault related offences after an incident at a local business on Murphy Road (Dollarama) on June 14th, 2025.

On June 14, 2025, members of the Orillia OPP responded to a call for service of an unknown male party who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth at a local business. The suspect fled on foot. Officers began canvassing the area and with assistance from the Orillia MCU, a suspect was identified.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Bazter, 23-year-old of Petawawa, is facing the following charges:

– Sexual interference, and

– Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The accused was arrested on June 20th, 2025, and is being held in custody to appear before the Barrie Court of Justice virtually for a bail hearing.

The OPP are concerned there may be more victims including in Muskoka in relation to this investigation. Anyone with information about this or a similar incident is urged to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.