Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Northbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Further investigation led to impaired driving related offences.

On June 22, 2025, at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Northbound, in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Officers located the vehicle near Line 5 in Oro-Medonte continuing northbound on Highway 11. While on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges.

As a result, Syed Israra-ul Hassan Shah; 42-year-old, from Oakville, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Refusal to comply with demand

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.