MNRF Says Any Ice On Local Waterbodies Is Not Safe

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area
residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin is in effect in the
district until Thursday, January 12, 2023
Residents in Parry Sound District, which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the
Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north–west portion in the County of Haliburton,
should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of
children and pets due to high water levels and river flows in the area.
Any ice on local waterbodies is not safe.
MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities
as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may
become impassible due to localized flooding.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Description of Weather System
The area has experienced mild weather with rainfall over the past week following a
significant winter storm from December 23–27 that dropped substantial snow across the
area. An additional 30mm of rain over the past 24 has caused water levels and flows in
local lakes and rivers to rise higher than normal for this time of year.
The 7–day weather forecast issued by Environment Canada is also calling for mild daytime
highs of 1 degree through tomorrow and overnight lows of minus 1 tonight and minus 5
degrees Celsius tomorrow before colder day and nighttime temperatures settle in.
Description of Current Conditions
Water levels and river flows are higher than normal in the Parry Sound and Muskoka area
for this time of year.
Runoff from rain and snowmelt is expected to cause water levels and river flows to increase
further or remain high through the next several days. Nuisance flooding in some flood prone locations will likely occur before water levels are expected to recede with colder weather forecasted into next week.
DEFINITIONS
• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high
flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters,
anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.
• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice
of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow
melt, high winds or other conditions
• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that along
the Great Lakes shorelines high water, melting ice or other factors could be
dangerous but flooding is not expected.
• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice
of the potential for flooding along the Great Lakes shorelines based on weather
and lake conditions, and water safety information.
• FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and
municipalities
• FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses
and municipalities.
LEARN MORE
• Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage www.ontario.ca/page/surface–
water–monitoring–centre
• Environment Canada bulletins: www. weather.gc.ca
• A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada
is recommended.