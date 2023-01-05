MNRF Says Any Ice On Local Waterbodies Is Not Safe

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area

residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin is in effect in the

district until Thursday, January 12, 2023



Residents in Parry Sound District, which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the

Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north–west portion in the County of Haliburton,

should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of

children and pets due to high water levels and river flows in the area.



Any ice on local waterbodies is not safe.



MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities

as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may

become impassible due to localized flooding.



The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

The area has experienced mild weather with rainfall over the past week following a

significant winter storm from December 23–27 that dropped substantial snow across the

area. An additional 30mm of rain over the past 24 has caused water levels and flows in

local lakes and rivers to rise higher than normal for this time of year.



The 7–day weather forecast issued by Environment Canada is also calling for mild daytime

highs of 1 degree through tomorrow and overnight lows of minus 1 tonight and minus 5

degrees Celsius tomorrow before colder day and nighttime temperatures settle in.

Description of Current Conditions

Water levels and river flows are higher than normal in the Parry Sound and Muskoka area

for this time of year.



Runoff from rain and snowmelt is expected to cause water levels and river flows to increase

further or remain high through the next several days. Nuisance flooding in some flood prone locations will likely occur before water levels are expected to recede with colder weather forecasted into next week.



DEFINITIONS

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high

flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters,

anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow

melt, high winds or other conditions

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that along

the Great Lakes shorelines high water, melting ice or other factors could be

dangerous but flooding is not expected.

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding along the Great Lakes shorelines based on weather

and lake conditions, and water safety information.

• FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and

municipalities

• FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses

and municipalities.



LEARN MORE

• Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage www.ontario.ca/page/surface–

water–monitoring–centre

• Environment Canada bulletins: www. weather.gc.ca

• A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada

is recommended.