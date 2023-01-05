OPP Investigate Serious Collision On Hwy 35

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were dispatched to a head on collision on Highway 35 Wednesday evening, from which two drivers were transported to hospital.

At 4:15 pm last evening officers, along with Fire and Paramedics responded to the collision that took place between Ballyduff and Waite Road. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, from which one of them was later transported to a Toronto Area Trauma Centre.

Highway 35 was closed for several hours while OPP members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police are asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.