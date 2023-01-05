Snowmobilers Asked To Ride Only On Available Trails In Haliburton

The Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Haliburton County Snowmobile Association is reminding area residents and visitors to be patient and stay off local Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails that remain closed.

Riders who choose to ignore the closed trail signs or attempt to go around closed gates are placing themselves, club volunteers and the local OFSC club at risk. Riding these trails before they are opened can cause damage to private property and may result in loss of riding opportunities in the area. Always remember to ride sober and obey speed limits. Drive within your abilities and always adjust your speed to changing weather and trail conditions. You must also wear an approved snowmobile helmet that is properly fastened.

” Much of Haliburton’s trails are on private property, we are there as a courtesy of the landowner. Please help us by staying on the trail. Off trail riding closes trails. It’s important snowmobilers ride within their abilities and understand trails are unengineered, conditions and snow surfaces can change rapidly

without warning despite regular grooming. Plan your ride, tell a friend and please always make sure the trail you choose is available on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Interactive Trail Guide. It’s your online resource 24/7.”

– John Enright, President, Haliburton County Snowmobile Association

Please check to ensure trails are available and passable with the OFSC website, https://www.ofsc.on.ca/trail-maps/ . More information is also available through the Haliburton County Snowmobiles Association website at https://hcsa.ca/.

