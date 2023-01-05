Muskoka Tourism Unveils New Strategic Direction, Appoints Val Hamilton As Executive Director

New strategy and leadership to make a significant shift for the organization, focused on

increasing destination marketing for Muskoka



Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency shares a new 3-year Strategic Plan and welcomes a new Executive Director, as part of their 2023 plan to position Muskoka as the must-experience destination in the Province of Ontario.



Muskoka Tourism partnered with tourism consulting firm Floor13, to develop a 3-year

strategic plan, which included feedback from the Region’s tourism stakeholders. The 2023

Plan will foster collaboration with tourism stakeholders, introduce new media placement,

assemble market research and grow exposure for the region. Muskoka Tourism is

anticipated to drive four times more awareness marketing for Muskoka compared to 2019.

The 2023 Annual Plan was approved by the Muskoka Tourism Board of Directors on

December 21, 2022.



The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Val Hamilton to the

position of Executive Director, which was approved along with their Annual Plan. Val has

held the role of Interim Executive Director since July 2022 and was previously the Sr.

Marketing & Communications Manager for the Organization. Val has over 10 years of

marketing leadership experience for businesses that include Muskoka Brewery, Horseshoe

Resort, and Clevelands House Resort. She is currently a committee member of Safe Quiet

Lakes and a previous board member of Muskoka Tourism.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled Val has accepted the role. We received

interest from many great candidates but Val’s unwavering passion for Muskoka was

unmatched throughout the process. She has already made an enormous impact and we are

thrilled for the future of Muskoka Tourism under her leadership,” commented Kelly Haywood, Chair of Muskoka Tourism.



Muskoka Tourism has two new Board Members, Brenda Rhodes and Peter Johnston who

were appointed by District Council in December 2022.