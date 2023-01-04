Penetanguishene Resident Rings In The New Year With Soldiers’ 50/50 Jackpot Win

Penetanguishene resident Erika Rushak is the winner of the Soldiers’ 50/50 jackpot for December, taking home $24,098.

The jackpot was awarded on December 30th, giving Erika more than 24,000 reasons to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

Rushak discovered the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle while searching for ways to support local healthcare services. She had never played before, but decided to buy tickets as a way to give back to the community over the holiday season.

“My husband and I bought tickets to support Soldiers’,” Rushak said. “We never thought we would actually win, so this is a big surprise.”

Rushak, a Registered Nurse, completed a placement at Soldiers’ while she was earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at York University.

“My husband and I spent the last few days with family, sharing our good luck news,” said Rushak.

Still in shock, Rushak doesn’t have any plans for her prize money yet.

“We haven’t decided what we’re going to use the winnings on just yet,” she said. “As happy as we are to have won this money, we’re so happy that the same amount is going to Soldiers’ and supports some emerging needs there.”

The January Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is already underway, and is kicking off 2023 with a $1,000 Early Bird Draw this Thursday at 2 p.m. With a winner every week, there are plenty of chances to win big.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers’ Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The next Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize draw is January 26, and Early Bird draws are set for January 5, 12, 19. With a guaranteed pot of $5,000 and ticket bundles starting at just $10, it’s a fun way to support your local hospital and gives you the chance to win every week.

To learn more about the new Soldiers’ 50/50 and how you can win big every week, visit soldiers5050.ca.