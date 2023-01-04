Georgian Welcomes Shannon Hynes As New Vice President, External Relations And Enrolment

Shannon Hynes will join Georgian College as the new Vice President, External Relations and Enrolment, commencing Jan. 23. Hynes will be responsible for the college’s strategic enrolment planning, and will oversee Advancement and Alumni Relations, Marketing, Communications and Recruitment and the Office of the Registrar.

“Shannon is a recognized strategic leader with more than 20 years of experience working in higher education and with organizations across multiple sectors,” said Kevin Weaver, Georgian’s President and CEO. “Shannon will be a fantastic addition to Georgian’s Senior Leadership Team and I know will enhance our presence in the region and further our commitment to delivering an unrivaled student experience.”

Most recently, Hynes was the Associate Vice President, Strategic Planning and Institutional Analysis, at George Brown College.

“Georgian College has a great reputation as a trusted institution with a strong track record for employment rates and as an innovator in postsecondary education,” said Hynes. “As a Barrie resident, I’m thrilled to finally be able to bring my experience in higher education to serve the Georgian community. The college has such an important role to play as the region continues to grow and thrive, preparing an evolving workforce with skills that are in demand now and changemakers who are ready for the jobs and challenges of the future. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?!”

Over the course of her career, Hynes has served on various committees and has volunteered as an adjudicator for sector awards, and as a speaker at Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education and Gartner Strategy Leadership Council events. She’s an award recipient and has been featured in various publications by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, sharing her passion for advancing strategic thinking and outcomes for postsecondary institutions and the sectors and communities they serve. She has also volunteered her time on executive committees and as a non-profit board member for many years.

Hynes earned her Bachelor of Arts from York University, completed a post-graduate certificate in Publishing from Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University), and earned her Master of Business Administration from the Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University. She’s also a Prosci-certified Change Leader.