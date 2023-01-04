Toronto Councilor Thompson’s Trial In Bracebridge Postponed Again

On Tuesday, Toronto Councilor Michael Thompson’s trial was postponed for a third time. His case first appeared before a Bracebridge court on Nov. 1 and is now set for Jan 31.

Thompson stands accused of two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident at a Muskoka cottage in July of this year.

Representing Thompson’s legal team was articling student Maryam Hassan who appeared on behalf of council Sarah Strban.

Hassan said a Crown pre-trial (a private talk between the defence and the crown discussing potential issues that might arise at trial and possible resolutions) happened on Dec 13, and a further CPT is scheduled for Jan. 8.

The court granted Hassan’s request to postpone the case four weeks.