Freezing Rain With Ice Of 3 to 7 mm For Huntsville, Baysville, Haliburton

Freezing rain warning continued freezing rain warning for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible today. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected tonight.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 3 to 7 mm.

Snow, at times mixed with ice pellets. Total snow and ice pellet amounts up to 5 cm by Thursday morning.

Timing:

Risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle through this afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain late this afternoon and tonight.

Snow and ice pellets tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Patchy light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible through this afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected beginning late this afternoon or this evening. Freezing rain will transition to snow, at times mixed with ice pellets by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any additional accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.