Patchy Freezing Rain Or Freezing Drizzle Possible Today For Parry Sound, Rosseau

Freezing rain warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible today. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected tonight.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 1 to 3 mm.

Snow, at times mixed with ice pellets. Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Thursday morning.

Timing:

Risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle through this afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain beginning late this afternoon.

Snow and ice pellets overnight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Patchy light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible through this afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected beginning late this afternoon or this evening. Freezing rain will transition to snow, at times mixed with ice pellets, by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any additional accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.