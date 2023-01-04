Freezing Rain Expected Tonight For Port Carling, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

A prolonged period of freezing rain is expected tonight.

Hazard:

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 3 to 7 millimeters.

Timing:

Showers or light rain transitioning to freezing rain this evening.

Snow and ice pellets overnight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

There will be the chance for scattered showers across the area today with steadier rain expected to develop late this afternoon. The rain is expected to transition over to freezing rain this evening as temperatures drop to or slightly below freezing. Freezing rain will transition to snow, at times mixed with ice pellets, by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.