Freezing Rain Possible Tonight For Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach –

Innisfil – New Tecumseth –

Current details:

Freezing rain possible tonight.

Hazard:

Risk of freezing rain. Light ice accretion up to a few millimeters is possible.

Timing:

This evening through early Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Rain may transition to a period of freezing rain this evening, especially over areas of higher terrain. Any freezing rain is expected to transition to periods of light snow by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

An upgrade to a freezing rain warning may be required as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.