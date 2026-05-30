McHappy Day Support Helps Bring $14,000 To Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s Women And Children Program

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is grateful to share that McHappy Day in Orillia, held on May 6, 2026, raised $27,500 in total, supporting both OSMH and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The $14,000 directed to OSMH will help strengthen regional care for families receiving support through the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Regional Women and Children Program.

The OSMH NICU and Women and Children Program provides critical care for newborns and children across the region. More than 1,000 babies are born at OSMH each year, and for families facing unexpected complications during pregnancy, birth, or early infancy, community‑powered support like McHappy Day helps ensure care teams have access to the specialized equipment and resources needed to deliver high‑quality, compassionate care when it matters most.

“Support like this makes a meaningful difference for the families we serve every day ,” said Laura Ferris, Director of the Women and Children Program at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. “NICU care relies on specialized, constantly evolving equipment, and community fundraising helps us keep pace so we can continue providing safe, exceptional care for our smallest patients.”

Supporting children’s health is a cause close to the hearts of Jennifer and Jason O’Neill, owners of the Orillia McDonald’s locations. Their personal experience inspired them to designate OSMH as a local beneficiary of McHappy Day .

“Our twins were born prematurely over 22 years ago, and we saw firsthand how vital access to excellent neonatal care can be,” said Jennifer O’Neill. “We’re proud to support the hospital that cares for our community, our employees, and their families.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) supports families while their child is receiving medical care, providing a place to stay, rest, and find community close to the hospital. Since 1981, RMHC has supported more than 536,000 families across Canada.

“We are deeply thankful to the O’Neills, the Orillia McDonald’s teams, volunteers, and everyone in our community who supported McHappy Day ,” says Laura. “Your generosity helps strengthen care for newborns and families today, while building capacity for the future.”

For the past 13 years, Orillia McDonald’s restaurants have chosen OSMH as their charity of choice. More than $130,000 has been raised to support local infants and children, and significantly enhancing Paediatric services across the region.