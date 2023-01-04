Highlands East Resident Faces Drug And Driving Related Charges

The Killaloe OPP have laid criminal charges on an individual after receiving a police assist call for service.
On December 24, 2022, shortly before 12 p.m., members of the Killaloe OPP responded to a residence in the Township of South Algonquin.
As a result of police investigation, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Lyndon Pauze from Highlands East with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:
- Theft of motor vehicle;
- Prohibited driving;
- Possession of suspected methamphetamine; and,
- Breach of probation.
The accused was released, and is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.