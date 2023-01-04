A Prolonged Period Of Freezing Rain Wednesday Night For Muskoka

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

A prolonged period of freezing rain expected Wednesday night.

Hazard:

Freezing rain with 3 to 5 millimeters of ice accretion.

Timing:

Showers or light rain transitioning to freezing rain Wednesday night.

Snow and ice pellets overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

There will be the risk for scattered showers across the area Wednesday with steadier rain expected to develop late Wednesday afternoon. The rain is expected to transition over to freezing rain Wednesday night as temperatures drop to or slightly below freezing. Freezing rain will transition to snow, at times mixed with ice pellets late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.