Patchy Freezing Rain Or Freezing Drizzle Possible Tonight For Some Areas

Freezing rain warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle possible tonight. A prolonged period of freezing rain expected Wednesday night.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with ice accretion up to a few millimeters.

Snow, at times mixed with ice pellets. Total snow and ice pellet amounts up to 5 cm by Thursday morning.

Timing:

Risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight through Wednesday afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain Wednesday night.

Snow and ice pellets overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Patchy light freezing rain or freezing drizzle may develop overnight and continue through Wednesday afternoon. A prolonged period of freezing rain Wednesday evening will transition to snow, at times mixed with ice pellets by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any additional accumulations are expected to be minor.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.