OPP Find Drugs And Guns After Search Warrant Executed At Orillia Residence

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

On Friday May 29, 2026, just after 08:00am, The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Muskoka and Southern Georgian Bay OPP CSCU, members of the Orillia OPP detachment and Community Mobilization Unit have executed a search warrant at a residence on Elgin Street in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation four (4) individuals were charged and numerous items were seized.

Jackie Arends, a 46-year-old female from Orillia was held for bail and charged with:

– Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Additionally, Travis Bently a 47-year-old male from Orillia was charged with:

– Possession of cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Additionally, Taylor Strongitharm a 29-year-old female from Orillia was charged with:

– Failure to comply with probation order

Additionally, Kara Doyle a 32-year-old female from Orillia was charged with:

– Failure to comply with probation order

Further to the arrests the following items were seized from the residence:

– 51 grams of suspected fentanyl

– 41 grams of suspected cocaine

– 18.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine

– 176 suspected hydromorphone pills

– 9 suspected Percocet pills

– $2,580 Canadian Currency

– 2 pellet guns

– Recovered stolen property (estimated value of $900)

– Drug trafficking paraphernalia

The additional accused were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Tuesday, July 7, 2026

The Orillia Detachment of the OPP is committed to public safety. If you have any information about this investigation or any crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.