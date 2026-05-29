MNR Warns Of Elevated Water Levels And Flows On The Severn River And French River

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound (BMPS) District is

advising area residents and visitors that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety

is in effect in the BMPS district until Friday June 5, 2026, at 11:59pm

This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound

District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of

Haliburton.

Conditions of note include elevated water levels and flows on the Severn River and French

River.

Residents, visitors, and boaters are advised to use extreme caution near dams, as recent

high-water levels may have affected safety booms, signage, barriers, and other safety

features.

Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to continue to decrease

in many areas, with some locations beginning to stabilize.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity

to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may still be impacted to varying degrees.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as

many may have been damaged by seasonal conditions, including washouts. These roads

may be impassable.

Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around

all water bodies. Residents and visitors are reminded to keep a close watch on weather

conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers

and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.