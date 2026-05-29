Get Ready For Three New Pedestrian Crossings In The Township Of Muskoka Lakes

Construction scheduled to begin in Port Carling and Bala as early as June

The District of Muskoka will be installing three new pedestrian crossings in the Township of Muskoka Lakes to make its roads safer and more accessible for all.

About the Pedestrian Crossing in Port Carling

A pedestrian crossing with overhead signs and bright flashing lights will be installed at Muskoka Road 118 (Frank Miller Memorial Route) near Stephen Road in Port Carling. Construction is scheduled to start as early as June and the pedestrian crossing is anticipated to be working by late summer.

About the Pedestrian Crossings in Bala

A pedestrian crossing with a traffic signal will be installed at Gordon Street at Muskoka Road 169 (Frank Miller Memorial Route) and Portage Street at Muskoka Road 169 (Frank Miller Memorial Route) in Bala. Construction is scheduled to start as early as June and the pedestrian crossings are anticipated to be working by early fall.

Work for both pedestrian crossings in Bala is anticipated to occur in two phases to minimize community impacts:

Initial excavation and installation of physical infrastructure is scheduled for June and will be complete this summer.

By the end of phase one, physical infrastructure will be installed. Signals will not be activated until control equipment is installed under phase two.

Phase two will take place in late summer/early fall depending on controller availability. At the end of this phase, the signal will be activated and available to the community. Minimal traffic disruptions are expected during this phase.

“Pedestrian crossings enhance walkability and the public realm as communities grow,” said James Steele, Commissioner of Public Works. “Crossings offer added comfort to pedestrians and vulnerable road users to cross key roadways, while maintaining efficient traffic flow on District Roads.”

What the Community Needs to Know

Traffic Impacts: To maintain safety during construction, there may be times whena lane istemporarily closed, and traffic will move through the area one direction at a time. Signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians safely through the work zone. Municipal511 will be updated to help keep Google Maps and Waze current.

Scheduling: Due to the short construction season in Muskoka, work will take place during the summer and drivers may experience delays. All reasonable efforts are being made to reduce impacts.

As with all road construction projects, delays may occur due to unforeseen conditions. The District will provide advance notice where possible.

Stay Informed: Residents are encouraged to visit www.muskoka.on.ca/roads for project updates.

Learn more: Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/en/roads-and-transportation/signs-and-signals.aspx to learn about pedestrian crossings, how to use them and how the District identifies suitable locations.

The District recognizes construction can be disruptive for residents, motorists, and businesses, and thanks the community for their patience during this important project.